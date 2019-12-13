× Expand Georgetown First United Methodist Church, 1280 Lexington RoadGeorgetown, KY 40324 City of Bethlehem Manger

City of Bethlehem Live Nativity

Discover how God made A Way in the Manger at the free City of Bethlehem Live Nativity on Friday, December 13 from 6:-8:30pm and Saturday December 14 from 5:30-8:30pm.

Georgetown First United Methodist Church invites you to celebrate Christmas with us at our free City of Bethlehem! You will be guided through a Live Nativity with 11 realistic scenes and hear the greatest Christmas story ever told – complete with actors and live animals including a camel, donkeys, and sheep!

Once you have experienced the Nativity story, come warm up inside with hot apple cider, cocoa, and cookies as you enjoy live music.

For more information call (502) 863-0173 or visit georgetownfirst.com