× Expand CityPlace Expo Center CityPlace Royal Ball

CityPlace Royal Ball Dance Party

Hear Ye, Hear Ye…..All families are invited to the first-ever Royal Ball Family Dance Party at CityPlace! This event takes place on March 25 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. and includes dancing, DJ, photo, desserts, balloon drop and more. Individual tickets are $10 each or $35 for a family of 4. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the Hope Health Clinic. Grab your royal attire (costumes welcome) and your dancing shoes and come to the celebration! Kids 3 and Under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

For more information call (502)225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar