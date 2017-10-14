Civil War Days at Columbus-Belmont State Park

Columbus-Belmont State Park will host the 26th Annual Civil War Days 13-15, 2017

The weekend will include battle re-enactments, history and museum tours, soldier camps, entertainment, food and more. Admission is free.

This three-day event begins with an Education Day on Friday. There will be cannon and rifle demonstrations, life of a soldier, and dance instruction. Students, scouts, and groups are encouraged to participate, but everyone is invited to attend and take a closer look at history by taking a step back in time.

The opening ceremony is Friday evening with food and entertainment. Cannons will fire from the bluffs to end the ceremony and then there will be a Ghost Walk through the Confederate earthworks with lanterns lighting the way.

Events are scheduled throughout Saturday including music and the Ladies Tea at 11 a.m.

The Civil War Ball on Saturday night will feature music and dance instruction so you don't have to be experienced to participate. The band for the evening is The 52nd Regimental String Band.

If you want to shop, you can find everything you need on “Sutler Row” where there will be tents set up with period clothing and accessories. There will be a Beautiful Belle and Handsome Gent contest before the dance and a Best Beard and Scraggly Beard contest during intermission.

Sunday begins with a morning service as well as a memorial service in Columbus Cemetery.

The battles are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They will feature guns firing, cannons blasting, horses running, and tents burning.

The Civil War Days event is co-sponsored by Columbus-Belmont State Park, Civil War Days Committee, and the Hickman County Judge Executive's office/Hickman County Fiscal Court. The park is located on the Mississippi River in western Kentucky at the junction of highways 58, 80, and 123.

For more information call 270-677-2327 or email cindy.lynch@ky.gov or visit parks.ky.gov