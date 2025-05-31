× Expand Kentucky Historical society Civil War Frankfort: A Walking Tour

Did you know that Frankfort was the only state capital to be captured by the Confederacy during the Civil War? Join KHS staff for a Civil War walking tour of downtown Frankfort. Learn about the history of the state capital during the conflict and its aftermath, the prominent leaders involved, and the military clashes that raged around the city. Maximum 20 participants.

*This is a rain-or-shine tour, and we recommend comfortable walking shoes!

Meet in Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky History Center.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events