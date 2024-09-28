Civil War History Day

Learn about the Civil War in Kentucky and the Border South during KHS Civil War History Day. In this all-day event, Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and hear talks by prominent scholars in the field, engage with National Park Service staff, and view Civil War artifacts presented by KHS curators. KHS staff will also focus on how new research and discoveries shape how the museum tells stories about the Civil War, its aftermath and how it continues to affect Kentucky today. Graduate students and educators are especially encouraged to attend.

Location: Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

100 W. Broadway, Frankfort, KY 40601

Date/time: Saturday, Sep. 28, 9am-3:30pm

Admission Fee: $25 Non-Members, $15 Members, students and teachers

For more information or to register call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov