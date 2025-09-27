Civil War History Day 2025

Experience the rich history of the Civil War in Kentucky and the Border South at the KHS Civil War History Day. This full-day event offers visitors the opportunity to meet and learn from distinguished scholars in the field, engage with staff from the National Park Service, and explore an intriguing collection of Civil War artifacts presented by KHS curators. Additionally, KHS staff will highlight how recent research and discoveries have reshaped the museum's narratives about the Civil War, its aftermath, and its enduring impact on Kentucky today.

This year, KHS is highlighting the stories of Kentuckians and their communities through presentations by Dr. Anne Marshall (Mississippi State University/Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library), Dr. Brian McKnight (University of Virginia-Wise), and Dr. Cicero Fain (Marshall University).

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/civil-war-history-day-2025