Civil War Living History Camp
The 9th KY US Infantry (reenacting unit) is coming back! Their working Civil War camp is complete with soldiers and civilians. Unit drills, discussions of weapons, and a three round volley at the Tompkinsville National Cemetery (a.k.a. Old Soldiers Cemetery) are always part of their visit.
For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map
please enable javascript to view