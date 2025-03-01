× Expand Kentucky Historical Society A Civil War Tour of the Old State Capitol

A Civil War Tour of the Old State Capitol

"I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky." Allegedly spoken by Lincoln, these words summed up the Commonwealth's importance during the Civil War. Learn about Kentucky's role during the conflict and its aftermath through the lens of the Old State Capitol building. Completed in 1830, the Old State Capitol was the setting for lively political debates as lawmakers grappled with issues of slavery, secession, war, and emancipation.

REGISTER HERE: https://16671a.blackbaudhosting.com/16671a/A-Civil-War-Tour-of-the-Old-State-Capitol-01Mar2025

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/a-civil-war-tour-of-the-old-state-capitol-2