A Civil War Tour of the State Arsenal

Learn about the Civil War and its aftermath in Kentucky from the vantage of the State Arsenal. Constructed in 1850, the Arsenal was captured by Confederate forces in 1862 and later played a central role in the Union defense of Frankfort against John Hunt Morgan’s final raid in 1864. This tour will showcase some of the notable Civil War era artifacts and weapons displayed at the Kentucky Military History Museum as well as the stories behind them.

For more information call 5027824144 or visit thistory.ky.gov/events