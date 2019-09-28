Civilian Equine Sensory Training Clinics

Hosted by the Kentucky Horse Park Mounted Police and the Lexington, KY Mounted Police Unit, the clinics feature national and international instructors who provide obstacle, sensory and equitation training for horse and rider. All breeds of horses and riding disciplines are welcome to participate. Grounded in natural horsemanship fundamentals, both in-hand and under saddle instruction is conducted in a controlled environment, geared towards improving the confidence of both horse and rider. Guest instructors (scheduled to appear) are Kentucky Horse Park Mounted Police, Lexington Mounted Police, Jerry Mayo of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (retired), Megan Lau of the Maryland National Capital Park Police, and Toronto, Canada Mounted Police. Must be 18 years old to participate. (These are identical one-day clinics) These clinics serve as fundraisers for mounted police horses, Friends of the Lexington Mounted Police and the Kentucky Horse Park.

For more information call (859) 299-5744 or visit kyhorsepark.com/media/2753/2018-clinic-flyer-002.pdf