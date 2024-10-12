CKRH Tack Sale

to

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - KY Horse Park 4185 Walt Robertson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

A fundraising event to benefit CKRH, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides equine-assisted therapeutic activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, or behavioral disabilities. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting, this event is perfect for anyone looking to buy horse tack and barn gear. From saddles to bridles, boots to blankets, you'll find everything you need. Browse a wide selection of gently used equestrian items, chat with fellow horse enthusiasts, and score great deals. Don't miss this opportunity to stock up on all your riding essentials and give back to a good cause!

For more information call 8592317066 or visit ckrh.org/newsevent/tack-sale/

Info

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope - KY Horse Park 4185 Walt Robertson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Charity & Fundraisers, Markets
8592317066
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - CKRH Tack Sale - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CKRH Tack Sale - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CKRH Tack Sale - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CKRH Tack Sale - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 ical