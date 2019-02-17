CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival

CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival will feature performances by six CKYO performance ensembles.There are three concert performances but one ticket will give you entrance to all three (3:00pm – Preparatory String Orchestra and Concert Orchestra perform; 5:00pm – Jazz Repertory and Jazz Arts Orchestras perform; 7:00pm – Repertory and Symphony Orchestra perform with winners of the the annual Concerto Competition). Singletary Center for the Arts - Ticketed event.

Date: Sunday, February 17, 2019

Time: 3:00pm; 5:00pm; 7:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-0796 or visit ckyo.org