CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival

to Google Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival

CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival will feature performances by six CKYO performance ensembles.There are three concert performances but one ticket will give you entrance to all three (3:00pm – Preparatory String Orchestra and Concert Orchestra perform; 5:00pm – Jazz Repertory and Jazz Arts Orchestras perform; 7:00pm – Repertory and Symphony Orchestra perform with winners of the the annual Concerto Competition). Singletary Center for the Arts - Ticketed event.

Date: Sunday, February 17, 2019

Time: 3:00pm; 5:00pm; 7:00pm

For more information call  (859) 254-0796 or visit ckyo.org  

Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - CKYO annual Teen Arts Festival - 2019-02-17 15:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 1, 2018

Friday

November 2, 2018

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Submit Yours