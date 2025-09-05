× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Classic Car Event/Heart of the Motor: The Wyatt Eddy Story

$20 per carload.

Visit the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in on September 5th for their Classic Car Event and a special movie premier at 8:15 pm – Heart of the Motor: The Wyatt Eddy Story. This film is about a young man from CA who spent his summers with family in KY and his ’66 Ford Truck. After dying in a surfing accident his organs were donated to 7 individuals and the impact on those families is highlighted in the film. The film hopes to promote organ donation in hopes more lives can be saved. Live music by Bourbon Revival from 7 – 8 pm before movie premier.

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar