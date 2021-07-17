Classic Car & Truck Show at Laurel Bend

Laurel Bend 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040

Classic Car & Truck Show at Laurel Bend

Free Car Show! Come out to Laurel Bend for ice cream, burgers, shopping, and music. Let the kids come play on our playground while you check out cars or feed a goat or two.

A few miles from the Wool Festival grounds over the bridge in Falmouth, Ky.

For more information call (859) 814-4865 or visit laurelbend.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
