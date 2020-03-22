Classic English Afternoon tea at the T.B. Ripy Mansion

The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Classic English Afternoon at the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion

All inclusive afternoon tea with a fine selection of teas and sweets.

For more information visit tbripyhome.com

