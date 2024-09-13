× Expand Andrew Classic Rock Silent Disco

Classic Rock Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

Get ready to rock! We've got a Classic Rock Silent Disco for all you headbangers at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens on Friday, September 13th! One channel will be dedicated to the greatest Rock and Roll hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. From psychedelic rock to big hair bangers, we've got it all! Our other two channels will feature your favorite hip hop and pop/dance hits. We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco, you're in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.