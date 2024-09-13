× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Classic Rock Silent Disco at Oldham Gardens

Classic Rock Silent Disco at Oldham Gardens

$10 per person.

Get ready to rock! We’ve got a Classic Rock Silent Disco for all you headbangers at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! One channel will be dedicated to the greatest Rock and Roll hits of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. From psychedelic rock to big hair bangers, we’ve got it all. Our other two channels will feature your favorite hip hop and pop/dance hits. If you've never been to a silent disco, you’re in for a treat. For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/