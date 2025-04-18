× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Come on out to 3rd Turn J-Town for a Classic Silent Disco on April 18th! 3 channels of bangers, 3 hours of music, 1 great night!

Classic Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

What do you get when you combine 3 hours of bangers across 3 different genres? A Classic Silent Disco, of course! Join us at 3rd Turn J-Town on April 18th from 8-11pm. We've got Decades on Green, Hip-Hop on Red, and Pop on Blue! We love running back a classic because there's truly something for everyone. Come on out and dance the night away!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.