× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Come on out to Atrium Logan Street on Saturday, June 21st for a Classic Silent Disco!

Classic Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Classic, vintage, OG; whatever you call it, it's the one that started it all!

Come on out to Atrium Logan Street on Saturday, June 21st for a Classic Silent Disco! Our expert DJs are playing nothing but bangers from 8 -11. We've got Decades on Green, Hip-Hop on Red, and Pop on Blue! Whether you're into the Golden Oldies or the latest Top 40, we've got you covered! Don't miss out on the most fun you can have with a pair of headphones!

If you've never been to a silent disco, you're in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.