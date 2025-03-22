× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Louisville Silent Disco

Classic Silent Disco at Atrium Norton Commons

We're back at Atrium Brewing in Norton Commons for another Classic Silent Disco! Join us on Saturday, March 22nd for a night of nothing but bangers! LSD's best DJs will have three channels of pop, hip-hop, and decades music for all to enjoy! This is the silent disco format that started it all, and we love going back to basics! We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.