× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a classic LSD experience on Saturday, Aug. 17th at Atrium Norton Commons! No theme, just bangers!

Classic Silent Disco at Atrium Norton Commons

Join us for a classic silent disco on Saturday, Aug. 17th at Atrium Norton Commons from 8-11! You can expect our classic silent disco experience with 3 channels of music to choose from: The Green Channel will be the Best of the Decades, the Red Channel will be all hip-hop hits, and the Blue Channel will be Pop and Dance favorites. No theme, just bangers!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.