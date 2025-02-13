× Expand Classic Silent Disco at Blind Squirrel Join us at Blind Squirrel on 2/13 for a Classic Silent Disco! We're playing music from 8-10 as part of Blind Squirrel's Galentine's Day!

Classic Silent Disco at Blind Squirrel

We're back at Blind Squirrel on February 13th!! Join us from 8 - 10 PM as we throw down a Classic Silent Disco as part of Blind Squirrel's Galentine's Day party! We've got three channels of nothing but hip hop, decades, and pop bangers.

The event runs from 6 - 10 with drink specials, a vendor market, tarot readings, and so much more! Get all your girls together and come dance with us!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.