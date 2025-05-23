Classic Silent Disco at Blind Squirrel

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at Blind Squirrel on 5/23 for a Classic Silent Disco! We're playing music from 9 to Midnight!

We're back at Blind Squirrel on May 23rd! Join us from 9 to Midnight for a Classic Silent Disco with all the hits from the three genres that started it all:

🟢 Decades

🔴 Hip-Hop

🔵 Pop

Nothing but guaranteed BANGERS all night long! We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.