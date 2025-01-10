× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a classic silent disco at the Blind Squirrel on Friday, January 10th from 8-11!

Classic Silent Disco at Blind Squirrel

Come dance with us on Friday, January 10th, at The Blind Squirrel from 8 to 11! DJ Eras and DJ Whitt are cookin' up a Classic Silent Disco experience with 3 channels of music - Decades on green, Hip-Hop on Red, and Pop on Blue. 3 channels with nothing but BANGERS all night long!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/91815-classic-silent-disco-at-blind-squirrel