× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at the Enchanted Forest & Music Hall in New Albany on April 26th! We've got a Classic Silent Disco on deck!

Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest

If you've never been to the Enchanted Forest, put this one on your list NOW! We're so excited to be back on the beautiful Forest Stage in New Albany on April 26th from 8 - 11. We're comin' in hot with a classic silent disco, so you can expect Decades, Pop, and Hip-Hop on 3 different channels - with permission to go where the forest and the music takes us! We'll have our best DJ's ready to bring the bangers all night long! Get those tickets while you still can!

$10 Headphone Rental and you must be 21+

For more information call (502) 324-5048.