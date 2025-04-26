Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest

to

The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall 45 West 1st Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150

Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest

If you've never been to the Enchanted Forest, put this one on your list NOW! We're so excited to be back on the beautiful Forest Stage in New Albany on April 26th from 8 - 11. We're comin' in hot with a classic silent disco, so you can expect Decades, Pop, and Hip-Hop on 3 different channels - with permission to go where the forest and the music takes us! We'll have our best DJ's ready to bring the bangers all night long! Get those tickets while you still can!

$10 Headphone Rental and you must be 21+

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Info

The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall 45 West 1st Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest - 2025-04-26 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest - 2025-04-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest - 2025-04-26 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Classic Silent Disco at the Enchanted Forest - 2025-04-26 20:00:00 ical