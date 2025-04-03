Classic Silent Disco at Hop Atomica's 1-Year Anniversary Party!

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us on April 3rd from 7-10 for a Classic Silent Disco - nothing but bangers from Decades, Hip-Hop, and Pop!

Hop Atomica is celebrating their 1-Year Anniversary and we're bringing the beats to the party! Join us on April 3rd from 7-10 for a Classic Silent Disco - nothing but bangers from Decades, Hip-Hop, and Pop! Hop Atomica is Louisville's premier destination for craft brews, artisanal spirits, and locally-sourced wood-fired eats, and we're so excited to celebrate their 1st anniversary! Hope to see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.