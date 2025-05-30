× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Come ready to enjoy the beautiful ShopBar patio and a full night of dancing, singing, and delicious drinks!

Classic Silent Disco at ShopBar

From 8-11, we've got three channels of the absolute BEST bangers around. Decades on green, hip-hop on red, and pop on blue! Come ready to enjoy the beautiful ShopBar patio and a full night of dancing, singing, and delicious drinks!

What are you most excited to hear?!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.