× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a Classic Silent Disco at Ten20 on March 21st! DJ Perry and DJ Andrew are bringing bangers from 8 to Midnight. See you there!

Who's ready for a Classic Silent Disco?! No Theme, Just Bangers. Join us at Ten20 on March 21st from 8 to Midnight for the OG LSD experience! We love doing theme nights, but sometimes you just have to get back to basics! DJ Perry and THE DJ Andrew will have 4 hours of the hottest tracks ready to go, with Pop on Blue, Hip-Hop on Red, and Decades Hits on Green. What's not to love?!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.