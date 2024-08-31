× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at Vernon Lanes on 8/31 from 9 -1 for a Classic Silent Disco! It's the LSD experience that started it all! No theme, just bangers.

Classic Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

Join us for a classic silent disco on Saturday, August 31st at Vernon Lanes from 9-1! You can expect our classic silent disco experience with 3 channels of music to choose from: The Green Channel will be the Best of the Decades, the Red Channel will be all hip-hop hits, and the Blue Channel will be Pop and Dance favorites. No theme, just bangers!

The event will run from 9P to 1A and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out. So move quick to get your tickets and join us on us on August 31st!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/78258-classic-silent-disco-at-vernon-lanes