Classic Silent Disco w/ Karaoke at 3rd Turn J-Town

What could be better than a Classic Silent Disco? How about a Classic Silent Disco with KARAOKE?!

Join us at 3rd Turn in J-Town on May 9th for an incredible night of singing and dancing! From 8-11, we've got two channels lined up with the best tracks from the worlds of pop, hip-hop, and decades. Then, on the third channel, tune in to hear your friends belt their hearts out to any and every song you can imagine! Your friends at Louisville Silent Disco are primed and ready to make this hybrid disco/karaoke night a massive success. All we need is you!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.