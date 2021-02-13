Classical Pairing: WA Mozart + John Adams Live Stream

× Expand WA Mozart (CR Johann Nepomuk della Croce) + John Adams (CR Margaretta Mitchell) Design by Stephen Koller WA Mozart + John Adams

13 FEB 2021 at 7:30 PM

CLASSICAL PAIRING: WA Mozart + John Adams

Described as “virtuosic goofy music,” American composer John Adams (b. 1947) stirs up an earful of layered tunes and textures that bounce and skitter like the soundtrack of a classic cartoon. Dense with beautiful tunes and a brilliant construction, Adams’ Chamber Symphony is one of the great works of the late 20th century.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 may be an old friend to many classical music lovers but familiarity does not diminish the breadth and sweep of this grand and intense work.

John ADAMS: Chamber Symphony

I. Mongrel Airs

II. Aria with a Walking Bass

III. Roadrunner

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major

I. Adagio. Allegro

II. Andante con moto

III. Menuetto: Allegretto. Trio. Menuetto

IV. Allegro

Teddy Abrams, conductor

THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION ORCHESTRA SERIES

Spring 2021

