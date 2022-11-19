Classics: Tchaikovsky’s 4th

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

Many composers have addressed the concept of “Fate” and in this symphony, Tchaikovsky does the same. His struggle with his destiny within the society of his time paints a vivid and dramatic image of his life. Ultimately ending with notes of happiness, the work expresses a full range of emotions.

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org 

502.587.8681
