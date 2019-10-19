× Expand CMagee Frankfort Capitol Building

Clay Summit on Kentucky Pensions

Join the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship for the culminating event of the Clay Summit on Kentucky Pensions! Teams of undergraduates from public and private universities across Kentucky are participating in a weekend conference centered on bipartisan discussion of key issues in the current debate around Kentucky’s pension systems.

These teams have been challenged to look at the economic, budgetary, and political dynamics at work in the pension systems, and to collaborate to create inclusive policy recommendations on how to move forward with reform in the state. On Saturday, October 19th, the student participants will share their findings in a free, public presentation on the campus of the University of Kentucky. The Henry Clay Center invites you to support Kentucky’s future leaders and join on us Saturday, October 19th for this event!

For more information call (859) 233-8436