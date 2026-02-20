× Expand Clay Walker Clay Walker

Clay Walker at Renfro Valley

🤠 Catch Clay Walker's Doin' What I Love Tour this Saturday, 2/21, at #RenfroValley. It’s going to be a night of country hits you won't forget! 🎶🎙️

🎟️ https://bit.ly/ClayWalker26

🎤 "What’s It to You"

🎤 "Live Until I Die"

🎤 "Dreaming with My Eyes Open"

🎤 "If I Could Make a Living"

🎤 "This Woman and This Man"

🎤 "Rumor Has It"

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events