Clayton & Crume Valentine's Day Belt Making Class

$125.00

Join us for our annual Valentine's Day Belt Making Class, February 13th, 2020.

We’re hosting you and that special someone for a hands-on experience at our leather workshop in Louisville’s Nulu neighborhood. We'll also be accompanied by our friends from Maker's Mark for bourbon tastings!

This is the perfect opportunity to visit our shop, sip some bourbon, and handcraft your very own belt. From cutting the strap right off the hide, beveling, burnishing the edges, and securing with solid brass hardware, we’ll be sharing all the techniques to making a C&C belt— the perfect experience for Valentine's Day!

Gift this one-of-a-kind experience to your loved one, and make it a night out together. One ticket purchase for one handcrafted belt -- please purchase a second ticket if you would like to make a belt alongside your Valentine. A second ticket purchase is not necessary if you care to sip some bourbon on the sidelines or assist in handcrafting your Valentine’s belt. The more the merrier!

Event will be held at our shop from 6:30pm-8:30pm.

For more information call (502)-694-2615 or visit claytonandcrume.com