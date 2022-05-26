× Expand Louisville Laughs Showcase of comics across the region doing clean material

Join Louisville Laughs for a Clean Comedy Showcase on Thursday, May 26, at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

This show features comics from around the region performing material suitable for the whole family.

It's going to be a fun night with Adam Minnick from Cincinnati, Kris Izzi and Andy Imlay from Evansville and Louisville's Lucious Williams, Hillary Boston, Lena Beamish, Andrew Riggs and Patrick Lynch.

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating.

Come out for a night of laughs. Food and drinks available at the Corner bar/restaurant in the Aloft's lobby.

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events