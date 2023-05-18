× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Clermont Supper Club at The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on May 18th and join Master Distillers Fred & Freddie Noe as well as The Kitchen Table Executive Chef Nate Snyder for the next Clermont Supper Club of 2023 and be among the first to taste the newest brand from The James B. Beam Distilling Co, Clermont Steep™ American Single Malt Whiskey with an evening of Beam-inspired fare, unique cocktails, and behind-the-barrel stories.

Clermont Steep™ pioneers the next frontier of American Whiskey as the latest permanent addition to our family of brands. On this special evening guests will have the opportunity to taste, and learn about this new liquid while enjoying a specially crafted 4-course meal paired with a selection of custom cocktails and pours of other bourbons from The James B. Beam Distilling Co’s portfolio. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Clermont Steep™, and other offerings and merchandise after hours at The American Outpost.

For more information call (502) 543-9877 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=clermont-supper-club-featuring-new-clermont-steep-american-single-malt-clermont