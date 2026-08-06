× Expand TheaterWorks Clifford @ The BCPAC

Everyone’s favorite Big Red Dog, Clifford, bounds onto the stage in a brand-new musical comedy adventure celebrating friendship, imagination, and unconditional love. Emily Elizabeth adores her tiny red puppy, but her giant love makes Clifford grow into a massive dog, forcing the family to move from their city apartment to Birdwell Island, where residents are unsure about a house-sized pup. Worried his size is causing problems, Clifford wishes to be small again—and it works, giving him a fun dog-sized day—until his friends end up in danger only a big red dog can save. Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical delivers laughs, joy, and heart for young fans and nostalgic parents alike.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com