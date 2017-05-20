Clifton Walking Tour

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Clifton Walking Tour

Saturday, May 20, 2017, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Join us for a walking tour of the Clifton neighborhood, starting at the historic 1883 building on the grounds of the American Printing House for the Blind. On the two-hour walking tour, we’ll find evidence of the evolution of the area from a sparsely populated rural community in 1830 to a densely settled urban Louisville neighborhood. The event is free, but registrations are required.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email kcarpenter@aph.org to register. 

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

