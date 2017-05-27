Clodhopper Vintage Tractor Show

Get geared up for summer at Greenville’s 3rd annual “Clodhopper Vintage Tractor Show” scheduled for Memorial Day weekend! The event will feature antique tractors of all makes and models from across the region. The show starts at 9:00 am and is totally free to participate! The historic square features a veteran’s memorial and the 2nd largest clock dome in Kentucky.

If you happen to be the owner of an antique tractor/engine, it is completely FREE to exhibit your beauties and show them off!

For more information contact Beth Newman at (270) 338-1895 or director@tourgreenville.com