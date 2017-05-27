Clodhopper Vintage Tractor Show
Get geared up for summer at Greenville’s 3rd annual “Clodhopper Vintage Tractor Show” scheduled for Memorial Day weekend! The event will feature antique tractors of all makes and models from across the region. The show starts at 9:00 am and is totally free to participate! The historic square features a veteran’s memorial and the 2nd largest clock dome in Kentucky.
If you happen to be the owner of an antique tractor/engine, it is completely FREE to exhibit your beauties and show them off!
For more information contact Beth Newman at (270) 338-1895 or director@tourgreenville.com
Info
Downtown Greenville 100 South Main Street, Greenville, Kentucky 42345 View Map
please enable javascript to view