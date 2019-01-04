Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman

Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman will feature up close photography with subjects that include Nature, Wildlife, Flowers, Equestrian, LEGO, and other Macro Photography Subjects.

The photography will be on display from January 4th to February 15th with an artist reception on January 6th from 12PM to 2PM at Bardstown for the Arts - The Gallery - 90 Court Square, Bardstown 40004.

For more information call (502) 348-0044 or visit bardstownforthearts.com