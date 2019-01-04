Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman

to Google Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00

Bardstown for the Arts - The Gallery 90 Court Square, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman

Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman will feature up close photography with subjects that include Nature, Wildlife, Flowers, Equestrian, LEGO, and other Macro Photography Subjects.

The photography will be on display from January 4th to February 15th with an artist reception on January 6th from 12PM to 2PM at Bardstown for the Arts - The Gallery - 90 Court Square, Bardstown 40004.

For more information call (502) 348-0044 or visit bardstownforthearts.com

Info
Bardstown for the Arts - The Gallery 90 Court Square, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Up Close With Joe Caban and Jim Silliman - 2019-01-04 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Wednesday

December 12, 2018

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Submit Yours