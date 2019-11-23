The Club at UK's Spindletop Hall Craft Fair

Spindletop Hall 3414 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Club at UK's Spindletop Hall Craft Fair

The Annual Open House and Craft Fair will be held the Saturday before Thanksgiving this year. Hours are 10 AM to 4 PM. The general public is invited to visit the private club of UK alumni members and tour the grounds and mansion of Pansy Yount of Spindletop Oil fame. Craft vendors will be offering a variety of items for Christmas gift-giving needs, and a scrumptious buffet lunch will be available for visitors.

For more information call (859) 255-2777 or visit spindletophall.org

Spindletop Hall 3414 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
