Clue the Musical

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

The internationally popular game is now a fun filled musical which brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

8597560011

