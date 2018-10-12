CMA Rocks the House

Hilton Downtown 369 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

CMA Rocks the House

The Central Music Academy's annual fundraiser, "CMA Rocks the House," is being held October 12, 2018 at the downtown Hilton and raises money to support CMA's mission of providing free music lessons to financially-disadvantaged kids. We currently reach more than 100 underserved children in Lexington, with a waiting list of over 60 more.

This year's event will honor Michael Rintamaa, a local musician and Music Director at Central Christian Church, for his commitment to making music accessible to all children in Lexington. Michael was a founding Board member of the Central Music Academy and served on the Board for 12 years.

For more information visit centralmusicacademy.org

Hilton Downtown 369 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
