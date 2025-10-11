CNC Design Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky CNC Workshop Infographic

🛠 CNC Router Workshop – Learn, Design, Create

Class Description:

Step into the world of precision making with our CNC Router Workshop! In this beginner-friendly class, you’ll learn how to take a design from concept to creation using our CNC router. We’ll cover everything from preparing your digital file to safely operating the machine, so you can confidently cut parts for furniture, signs, art, and more.

What You’ll Learn:

✅ How CNC routing works and what it can do

✅ Basic design setup and file preparation

✅ Understanding materials and tool selection

✅ Safe machine operation and troubleshooting

✅ Finishing tips for a polished final product

Hands-On Project:

Each participant will create a small custom project — such as a name sign, coaster set, or simple engraved plaque — to take home.

Details:

📅 Date & Time: October 11, 2025. 10am- 1pm

📍 Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

💲 Cost: $50 (includes materials)

👥 Skill Level: Beginner – No prior experience needed

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com