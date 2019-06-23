× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lockbox Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington.

Cocktail Savings & Booze Cocktail Class

Join along with our mixologists as we take a cue from our new museum exhibit Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art. The team at Lockbox will lead you through a riff on James Bond’s famous Vesper martini, The Big Lebowski’s White Russian and a couple of surprises. Norma Beakman, bartender extraordinaire of Lockbox at 21c Lexington, will be sharing a few of her most classified secrets with interested cocktail enthusiasts who come to one of her four classes. Given that Lexington’s award-winning restaurant Lockbox was once a bank, it only makes sense that one could find this wealth of knowledge locked away here. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.lockboxlex.com/

For more information call (513) 668-7676 or visit lockboxlex.com