Cocktails & Couture

★Entertainment ★Comedy ★Fashion Show ★Cocktails ★Free Food ★Giveaways ★Candid Conversations

Come mix & mingle with Louisville's finest and apply for a chance to be selected as one of only 15 individuals to attend the Copper & Kings “Ideal Bartending School” for FREE! Enjoy a free cocktail hour, small bites, live entertainment and a fashion show on level 1 and a Couture pop-up shop and open enrollment for the Bartending school on level 2.

Dress Code: Cocktail & Smooth. Bring your A-Game.

For more information visit copperandkings.com