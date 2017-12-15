Cocktails & Couture

to Google Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Cocktails & Couture

★Entertainment ★Comedy ★Fashion Show ★Cocktails ★Free Food ★Giveaways ★Candid Conversations

Come mix & mingle with Louisville's finest and apply for a chance to be selected as one of only 15 individuals to attend the Copper & Kings “Ideal Bartending School” for FREE! Enjoy a free cocktail hour, small bites, live entertainment and a fashion show on level 1 and a Couture pop-up shop and open enrollment for the Bartending school on level 2.

Dress Code: Cocktail & Smooth. Bring your A-Game.

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Comedy, Food & Drink
502 561 0267
to Google Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Cocktails & Couture - 2017-12-15 17:30:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Submit Yours