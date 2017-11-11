Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages

What does braille have in common with Morse code and shorthand? They are all codes. Codes and ciphers have fascinated people for centuries. Spies and governments rely on them, diarists keep their writings private, and kids send secret messages to friends. Join us to crack a few codes and to invent our own. Best for adults and children ages 6 and up.

*FREE EVENT: Registration required by November 10

For more information call 502-899-2213, visit aph.org or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register