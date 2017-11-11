Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages

to Google Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages

What does braille have in common with Morse code and shorthand? They are all codes. Codes and ciphers have fascinated people for centuries. Spies and governments rely on them, diarists keep their writings private, and kids send secret messages to friends. Join us to crack a few codes and to invent our own. Best for adults and children ages 6 and up.

*FREE EVENT: Registration required by November 10

For more information call 502-899-2213, visit aph.org or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org to register

Info
American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Workshops
502-899-2213
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - Codes, Cyphers, and Secret Messages - 2017-11-11 10:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Submit Yours