Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Coffee, Cocoa & Clay: Mini Fairy House Workshop | Saturday, March 14th | 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM | Ages 14+

Join us Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 am-12:00 am for our Coffee, cocoa and Clay series. We will be learning the hand building technique of crafting a mini fariy garden for our spring gardens. You will create a unique fairy garden to enjoy for years to come. Join Dionna Baker in creating while enjoying your favorite beverage. (coffee, tea or cocoa)

Note: Glazing of finished pieces will be at your convenience at our Art Studio.during our open hours. A time limit for glazing will be assigned by your instructor.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Crafts, Workshops
8592364054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 ical