Coffee, Cocoa and Clay: Mini Fairy House at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Coffee, Cocoa & Clay: Mini Fairy House Workshop | Saturday, March 14th | 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM | Ages 14+

Join us Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 am-12:00 am for our Coffee, cocoa and Clay series. We will be learning the hand building technique of crafting a mini fariy garden for our spring gardens. You will create a unique fairy garden to enjoy for years to come. Join Dionna Baker in creating while enjoying your favorite beverage. (coffee, tea or cocoa)

Note: Glazing of finished pieces will be at your convenience at our Art Studio.during our open hours. A time limit for glazing will be assigned by your instructor.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org