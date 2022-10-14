Coffee Concert: Teddy Talks Schumann
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Creating passionate music that is brilliantly crafted, Robert Schumann was still a tortured soul. Teddy Abrams deconstructs this masterwork with his engaging commentary to illuminate the genius of this composer and this symphony.
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
